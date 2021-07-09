Cancel
Nearly 90% of Movie Theaters Are Now Open Worldwide Post Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleThe latest box office figures from Comscore, demonstrate another key milestone for the movies industry, as nearly 90% of movie theater locations are now open globally for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The near-total reopening of theaters coincides with the launch of summer blockbuster season, fueling optimism for the movies industry as exhibitors focus on providing a safe moviegoing experience.

