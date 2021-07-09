Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTH CENTRAL GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lincolnton, or near High Shoals, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Lincolnton, High Shoals, Iron Station, Boger City and Crouse. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
