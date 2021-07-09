Cancel
Cleveland County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND NORTHWESTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Lincolnton, or near Cherryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Cherryville, Waco and Bessemer City. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

