Boone County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Greene, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Boone; Greene; Webster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHEASTERN WEBSTER AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 1255 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ogden, or 8 miles west of Boone, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Several reports of quarter sized hail have been reported and the storm appears to be strengthening. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boone, Ogden, Boone Speedway, Boxholm, Pilot Mound, Fraser, Dana, Beaver, Boone Municipal Airport and Ledges State Park. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

