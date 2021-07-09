Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EASTERN ESCAMBIA AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located near Pollard, or 4 miles southwest of Brewton, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brewton, East Brewton, Jay, Pollard and Riverview.