Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

ESPN secures Wimbledon rights through 2035

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The cable network extended its original deal, which ran from 2011 to 2023. The new deal will bring additional matches of the iconic tennis tournament to ABC while giving ESPN+ live streaming rights.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Wimbledon#Tennis Tournament#Espn#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StateESPN

Oregon football keeps adding to impressive class, securing commitment from ESPN 300 offensive lineman Kelvin Banks

ESPN 300 offensive lineman Kelvin Banks committed to Oregon on Sunday, choosing the Ducks over Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. Banks is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas. He's the No. 29 ranked prospect overall and the fifth best tackle in the class. Banks was initially set to announce a commitment on July 24, but moved his decision date up to July 4, and is now part of the Ducks class.
Tennissportspromedia.com

Wimbledon and BBC extend TV rights contract until 2027

Next year marks the 85th anniversary of Wimbledon being broadcast on BBC television. Renewal continues longest partnership in sports broadcasting history. UK public service broadcaster the BBC will continue to broadcast the Wimbledon tennis Grand Slam until at least 2027 after a new three-year deal was announced on Friday. Next...
TennisKPVI Newschannel 6

The Latest: ESPN, BBC extend Wimbledon broadcasting deals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. ESPN and the BBC have extended their agreements with the All England Club for Wimbledon broadcasting rights. ESPN said it signed a 12-year extension to continue showing the grass-court Grand Slam through 2035. The BBC signed a three-year extension...
TennisFrankfort Times

Berrettini 'on the right road' after loss in Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Matteo Berrettini's first Grand Slam final did not go as well as he hoped, of course, ending with a loss to No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Still, Berrettini is sure Sunday's title match won't be his last at a major tournament. Copyright 2021 The Associated...
Tennismediapost.com

ESPN+ To Hike Sub Prices, Following Sports Rights Binge

Starting Aug. 13, Disney will raise ESPN+ subscription prices to $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year—up from the current $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year. Disney upped ESPN+’s price for new subscribers to $5.99 just last year. The latest price increase follows a series of significant investments in...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch The Basketball Tournament: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream for Weekend 1

The Basketball Tournament is back, with the first weekend of the summer basketball bracket tipping off on Friday, July 16 (7/16/2021). The 64-team, single-elimination tournament has partnered with ESPN for coverage, and select games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2, while the rest will air on the online-only channel, ESPN 3. The games can be streamed on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

ESPN+ FAQ for La Liga: Everything you need to know

Read our ESPN+ FAQ for La Liga for all of the answers to your questions about watching Spain’s top league in the United States. ESPN+ is now the place to stream Spain’s La Liga in the United States. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring La Liga to ESPN in the U.S.,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas. “This is an historic eight-season agreement in U.S. soccer broadcasting that speaks to the power of La Liga and its clubs in the largest media market in the world and will bring the world’s best soccer league to American screens in a more comprehensive and modern way than ever before.”
NBASporting News

Why Maria Taylor might not be with ESPN through the entire NBA Finals

Maria Taylor might not last with ESPN through the end of the 2021 NBA Finals. The network host's contract has been a topic of much discussion, with the on-air favorite reportedly requesting Stephen A. Smith money — in the neighborhood of $8 million — to remain with ESPN. Reportedly, ESPN...
NBAthespun.com

Tonight’s Bucks News Has Basketball Fans Calling Game 5 Into Question

A few hours before tipoff of tonight’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals game, we’ve had some troubling news come out of the Bucks camp. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis and a reserve big man for the Bucks, has entered health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game. He’s joined by assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
SportsDeadspin

No, Marty Brennaman, ESPN didn’t go far enough with Stephen A. — but the Reds were right to fire your son

In case you forgot, Thom Brennaman had a very bad day on August 19 of last year. On the air while calling a Cincinnati Reds game, he apparently was unaware of a hot mic and was heard using a homophobic slur. Like, a really, really bad one, with a really, really bad tone. It’s unclear what spurred his comment, but you can hear him quite clearly saying “one of the f*g capitals of the world” — and so who cares what spurred it?
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants: ESPN rightfully considers Evan Engram a top-ten tight end

NY Giants, Evan Engram (Image via The Record) Yes, I know. The jury is still out when it comes to NY Giants tight end, Evan Engram. Many feel that he’s missing that big key factor to truly be a top tight end in the NFL. Others feel that since he’s only been on the Giants for just three seasons so far, he’s due for a breakout year thanks to everything he brings to the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy