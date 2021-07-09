Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Andreas, CA

Severe Drought and Water Conservation Update from CCWD

By admin
Pine Tree
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA…California has experienced the driest rainy season on record, reaching 126-year lows across the state, according to the meteorological consulting firm, Golden Gate Weather Services. On July 8, Governor Newsom expanded his drought emergency declaration to include 50 of California’s 58 counties, including Calaveras County. No conservation mandates have been imposed but state officials are calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 15% compared to 2020 levels.

thepinetree.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Andreas, CA
Government
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
San Andreas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Resources#Drought#Water Supplies#Water Supply#Californians#Ccwd#Ccwd Org#External Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Woodland Park, COmountainjackpot.com

State Drought Impacting Local Water Supplies in Woodland Park

Since mid-May, Woodland Park residents and businesses have confronted Level 2 water restrictions conditions, which can affect their daily and weekly watering habits. Property owners can only water their lawns so often, and the restrictions impact big commercial users, like the Shining Mountain golf course in Woodland Park. Area linksters will be forced to abide by cart-path-only rules for some time due to the lingering drought and because of the city’s limited availability of H2O.
EnvironmentAntelope Valley Press

Misconceptions about water conservation

Water conservation is very important for the future of the Antelope Valley and California. I strongly believe that all landscaping must be appropriate for the High Desert. However, it seems many so-called experts on water conservation continue to communicate many gardening misconceptions. I am not pointing a finger at anybody...

Comments / 0

Community Policy