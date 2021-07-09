Cancel
AMC greenlights Dark Winds from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon

Primetimer
 8 days ago
The Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series has been picked up for AMC and AMC+. It stars McClarnon and Gordon as Navajo Tribal Police Officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively, "in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts." Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds will be executive produced by Martin and Redford, who turned two of the Leaphorn & Chee books into the movies The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers.

www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

