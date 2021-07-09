AMC greenlights Dark Winds from George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford, starring Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon

Almost ten years ago, FX debuted a new TV series from Ryan Murphy called American Horror Story. Few at the time could have anticipated how the show would lead the way for a slew of changes in the way television would operate. Not only did the series help move the line on content standards on cable (today there's basically no limit to what you can say or show on basic cable) but it helped usher in the era of the limited series, which over the course of a decade has come to dominate the world of prestige TV. Of course, American Horror Story wasn't considered prestige TV when it premiered (and it's not really today). It was junky and vulgar and over-the-top. But it also attracted some phenomenal actors to its playground, and despite some less than stellar initial reviews, it became a ratings hit and an undeniable force on TV.