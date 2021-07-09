Cancel
FIFA

Mbappe is FIFA 22 cover star again, petition to change to Southgate starts now

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3if5qb_0asGyPbY00

The FIFA 22 cover star has been announced, and he won’t be taking part in Sunday’s UEFA Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, given his growing status as one of the game’s pre-eminent superstars, it’s France and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. It’s the second year in a row the Frenchman has landed the honour.

The World Cup-winning forward was expected to be one of players of Euro 2020, but missed the decisive penalty in the last 16 game against Switzerland and ended the tournament without a goal to his name. However, the 22-year-old remains the heir apparent to Messi and Ronaldo’s throne as the game’s biggest talent.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of the Official Reveal Trailer on Sunday at 4:30 UK time, so if you’re looking to kill time before the Three Lions take on the Azzurri at Wembley, EA Sports has you covered.

Hopefully, EA has some major improvements in mind, given this is the first game in the series designed for next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. FIFA 21 offered next-gen upgrades, but you’ve gotta think this edition will be build from the ground up for the new consoles.

The PS5 upgrade made use of the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller that added resistance when players were tired. It also added haptic feedback depending on which foot your player struck the shot with. This free update came with “next level visuals.” too.

“LiveLight Rendering creates ultra-realistic football environments. You’ll see visually stunning recreations of the world’s biggest stadiums like Anfield and the Parc des Princes that make them feel more alive than ever before,” EA said. Pre-match cinematic also got a boost.

As for FIFA 21 itself, we gave it a four star review. Our own Max Parker wrote: “FIFA 21 is an often great football game packed with content and modes. The few gameplay tweaks that are here make for a better overall experience and keeping Volta around adds some variety. Sadly, the redesign of career mode focuses on the wrong features and feels like a wannabe Football Manager without any of the depth.”

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
Max Parker
#Football#Uefa Euro 2020#Psg#Frenchman#Azzurri#Ea Sports#Dualsense#The Parc Des Princes
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Summer Stars Yerry Mina Objectives challenge

On July 9, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team kicked off Week 2 of the Festival of FUTball (FOF) Summer Stars promo. And to start off the second week of the promo, a new Objectives challenge was added to FUT. A 95 OVR Summer Stars Player card of Everton back Yerry Mina is now available, and here’s what you need to do in order to get it.
FIFApurexbox.com

FIFA 22's Cover Star Is Kylian Mbappé, Full Reveal This Weekend

EA Sports has unveiled the official cover star of FIFA 22 today, and in a fairly predictable move, it's the France and PSG star, Kylian Mbappé. This marks the second year in a row for Mbappe, who also graced the cover of FIFA 21. In addition, it's been confirmed that...
FIFABleacher Report

FIFA 22 Drops Gameplay Reveal Trailer Featuring Kylian Mbappe, HyperMotion Tech

EA Sports released a gameplay trailer for the FIFA 22 video game Saturday featuring its new HyperMotion technology. The trailer heavily features Paris Saint-Germain star and FIFA 22 cover athlete Kylian Mbappe:. In a press release Saturday, EA Sports noted that HyperMotion technology and Advanced 11v11 Match Capture will allow...
FIFAComicBook

FIFA 22 Cover Star Revealed

This year's upcoming release of FIFA 22 hasn't been revealed just yet, but as of today, those at EA Sports have given fans a little taste of the game to help tide them over. Specifically, this new teaser has come in the form of revealing the game's box art, which in turn, also shows off which real-world athlete is gracing the front cover. And if you happen to have played FIFA 21, the athlete representing the game this year is probably going to be quite familiar.
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete Summer Stars Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Stars Upgrade SBC to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. Players can exchange a squad to earn a Summer Stars player in return. There are 14 special cards in total, including some of the best players in the game, such as 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, and 98-rated Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.
FIFANintendo Enthusiast

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition coming to Switch, doing the bare minimum again

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced FIFA 22 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia with a release date of October 1, 2021. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch is getting FIFA 22 Legacy Edition. The explicit details of the legacy edition have not been provided, but if it’s anything like past legacy editions, it will update kits, clubs, and squad rosters but otherwise be almost completely identical to other Switch FIFA entries, doing the bare minimum to squeeze more money out of soccer enthusiasts. For reference, FIFA 21 Legacy Edition retails for $49.99 digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but physical copies go for $19.99-$29.99.
FIFAhypebeast.com

Kylian Mbappé Unveiled as FIFA 22 Cover Star For Second Year Running

EA Sports has today unveiled France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé as its FIFA 22 cover star for the second year in a row. The 22-year-old — whose recent penalty miss in a shoot-out against Switzerland saw Frace fall short at this summer’s Euro 2020 — is one of world football’s most exciting talents and to many is seen as representing the next generation of footballing stars.
FIFAPosted by
PC Gamer

You can watch FIFA 22's official reveal trailer now

In some very particular timing, EA revealed the official trailer for FIFA 22 only a few hours before the Euro final was due to start. Most of the trailer is of real world footage, focusing on what EA is calling HyperMotion technology—a combination of machine learning and motion capture taken from high-intensity play. While this technological boost the trailer focuses on looks to be for consoles only, I imagine we'll find out more about the game during EA Play later this month.
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 22 Getting Its First Trailer Soon – Cover Star Confirmed

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 22 will have a video showcase premiered on July 11. They call it a “game-changing” game reveal, whatever that change means to them. For now, we only know who will be on the cover of this year’s edition. It will be the French player Kylian Mbappe, who also had that role in last year’s game, where he posed in ten pictures on three covers.
FIFApcinvasion.com

FIFA 22 is coming to PC in October, but it’s going to be missing features again

FIFA 21 didn’t exactly have the best PC launch imaginable. I say that because PC players did get the game, albeit the last-gen version of it. The developer did this to “keep minimum specs down,” which doesn’t make a lot of sense. Regardless, FIFA 22 has received an October release date and will arrive on the PC this year, alongside previous and current generation consoles. Unfortunately, the PC version is getting cheated again. One of the major promised features will be entirely absent from the PC version, much to the chagrin of many considering a purchase.
FIFArealsport101.com

Why EA MUST change the season rewards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Does anyone care about the vanity item rewards in FIFA 21?. We can't wait to see FIFA 22 later this year and all the new features that will come with it. EA is sure to have grand plans for Ultimate Team as this will be the first time the game is optimised for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Worldpunditarena.com

Gary Neville once again goes to bat for Gareth Southgate

“I don’t think England would have gone to the final if they’d gone punch-for-punch with some of the nations.”. Gary Neville has stood up for Gareth Southgate, after the England manager faced criticism for the Euro 2020 final. Questions are being asked of Southgate’s decision making in the final, specifically...

