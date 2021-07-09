Brooklyn Nets’ Star Harden Detained by Police in France

James Harden travelled to France for the week to attend Fashion Week. Unfortunately, it looks like he may have been fashionably late. According to reports, including this one from CBS Sports, Harden was detained by French police after intervening in an incident involving rapper, Lil Baby. As described by the reports, a car was pulled over due to police officers smelling marijuana, which is illegal in France. Harden was not in the car, but came to the aid of Lil Baby and the other passengers, leading to Harden himself being detained for a brief amount of time.