Netflix finally announces a premiere date for The Witcher Season 2: Dec. 17

Primetimer
 8 days ago
The Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama will be back in time for Christmas, Netflix revealed today at the first-ever WitcherCon.

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

