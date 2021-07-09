Cancel
A True Texas Gem Gets the Attention of HGTV

By Jen Austin
107-3 KISS-FM
107-3 KISS-FM
 10 days ago
A lot of towns have live music, good food, and piles of good ole Texas charm, but there's one thing that sets this town apart from all the rest and it's gotten the attention of HGTV. History. Gruene, Texas is over near the Hill Country, about an hour north and...

