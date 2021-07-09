Cancel
Homeland, CA

Kumail Nanjiani to lead FX's Homeland Elegies

Nanjiani is executive producing and is set to star in FX's eight-episode limited series adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ayad Akhtar's acclaimed 2020 novel Homeland Elegies. Akhtar will pen the adaptation with Time Out of Mind and Rampart director Oren Moverman, who will direct. Deadline reports FX won a bidding war over the book, saying of the series: "Raucous and searing, Homeland Elegies blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home." Homeland Elegies was named one of the top books of 2020 by The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine and former President Barack Obama. Homeland Elegies won't be Nanjiani's only limited series role. In May, he signed on to play the troubled founder of Chippendales in Hulu's Immigrant.

