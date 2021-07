Please help find Betty Counts from Prineville Oregon! She went missing early Sunday morning, possibly Saturday night. Her debit card was last used at a gas station in Moses Lake at 12:30 a.m. and she has not been seen since. Nobody knows what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but they do know she was driving her 2008 white Infinity, Oregon license plate number 873MNT. She was born on 10/06/1938, she is about 5'5" and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She wears glasses, she has her wedding ring set on and always has a pair of earrings on. They believe she has her cream colored pet Shih-Tzu, named Max with her.