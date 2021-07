Overall, the Samson Q9U Microphone is a great substitute for those who don’t want to spend the hefty price of the Shure MV7. The biggest flaw is that the one onboard function you’d use the most (the mute button) potentially won’t truly let you know it’s active unless you have a bit of muscle memory regarding when you pressed it. The fact it doesn’t come with a desk stand also seems like a bit of a misstep. But for $200, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better mic with audio quality like this that outshines its minor design flaws.