Sessions: Vi, the latest album from Riot Games Music, is a fully instrumental record that’s composed entirely of “chillhop” beats from front to back. The album, which spans one hour and 40 minutes, is a collaborative project between Riot and 21 different artists from across the instrumental music industry. Each track brings a uniquely different sound to the album, with the project being broken down into three major “sessions”: morning, afternoon, and night. As the album progresses through its rather lengthy runtime, listeners can expect to see the moods of the various tracks in each section change.