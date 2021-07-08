Wells Fargo to end all personal lines of credit: It could affect credit scores

Know what’s on your credit report. Check your credit report. Have you seen your credit report? It seems someone is always suggesting a deep dive into our credit reports. But do you actually know what that means? Do you even know how to read a credit report? If not, it’s time to learn so that you understand your financial standing. The credit report, which leads to a credit score, is what dictates the amount of money you can borrow and at what interest rate. This affects your large purchases — house, car, boat, etc.