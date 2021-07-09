Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Visa: Spending momentum continues but uneven across U.S.; strongest in West

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer spending remained solid in June, with a majority of consumers spending more than they one year ago. That’s according to the Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI). In June 2021, the Visa SMI registered 111.7, down 11.6 points from the May reading of 123.3. The reading above 100 suggests consumer spending was expanding year-over-year, but at a slightly slower pace than was seen in May. (A reading above 100 indicates consumer spending momentum is strengthening.)

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Momentum#A Visa#Consumer Spending#Smi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Ackroo Continues U.S. Expansion

Ackroo increases US based revenues and adds talent. Ackroo Inc., a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that after their last acquisition they have grown their percentage of both clients and revenues to just over 10% in the United States with the other 90% across Canada. This represents close to a 50% increase over the percentage of customers and revenues the Company managed at the end of 2020. Ackroo now services close to 1,800 clients and 5,300 locations across North America and in an effort to continue their US expansion they have recently hired sales operations consultants based in Florida to help drive continued growth in this very large market.
POTUSFortune

U.S. stocks fall despite strong retail sales data as consumer sentiment sags

Good evening, Bull Sheeters. Finance reporter Anne Sraders here, standing in for the last time for Bernhard this week. (Expect him back in your inbox at the regular time on Monday.) U.S. stock indexes all fell on Friday. After an initial pop on stronger-than-expected retail sales, stocks were dragged down...
EconomyUnion Leader

Factory production in U.S. declines unexpectedly on auto output

Output at U.S. factories unexpectedly declined in June against a backdrop of persistent supply shortages, particularly at automakers, and soaring materials costs. The 0.1% decrease followed a 0.9% gain in May, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, climbed 0.4% in June after a revised 0.7% gain a month earlier.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Parts of US seeing 'robust' growth despite shortages, inflation: Fed

The US economy saw "moderate to robust growth" in recent weeks as it bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic despite rising prices and shortages of supplies, a Federal Reserve report said Wednesday. Some of the fastest growth was seen in sectors like travel, tourism and transportation, which were hit hard during the pandemic, as well as manufacturing and nonfinancial services, the Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions said. However "supply-side disruptions became more widespread," the report said, citing shortages of goods, low inventories of consumer goods and delays in delivery. Prices meanwhile rose at an "above-average pace," with seven of 12 Federal Reserve districts reporting "strong price growth" and the rest more subdued increases, according to the survey encompassing the period from late May to early July.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Visa: Consumer Spending Growth Slows Slightly But Remains Strong

The Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI), which was created to gauge the health of consumer spending, registered a June 2021 reading of 111.7, marking a slight decrease from May’s reading of 123.3, according to a Friday (July 9) announcement. The 100+ reading indicates that consumer spending was growing year...
Public HealthZacks.com

Will the U.S. Economy Be Stronger Than Before the Pandemic?

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. Usually, U.S. recessions leave lasting scars on the U.S. economy with unemployment levels rising and remaining at elevated levels and taking many years to recover. The labor force loses skills and thereby we lose productivity. This is usually because the underlying cause of the recession is a systematic issue.
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Pandemic recession ended in April 2020 and was shortest on record, economic authority announces

Last year’s recession was the shortest in U.S. history, lasting just two months, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday. The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the bureau, which is not a government entity but is regarded as an authority on the matter, examined economic activity over the course of the pandemic and found that the country was in a recession during March and April of 2020, but began a recovery the next month.
RetailZacks.com

Americans Spend More in June, Fuel 0.6% Rise in Retail Sales

While apprehensions associated with the pandemic persist, government’s two-pronged approach of stimulus package and stepped-up vaccinations are aiding consumer spending activity. Markedly, retail sales rebounded in June, after taking a dip in May. With the resumption in business activities and relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions, Americans flocked to restaurants and bars, bought apparels, spent on gasoline, and purchased electronics and appliance. The metric rose despite soft sales at auto dealers.
Washington, DCrebusinessonline.com

NRF: June Retail Sales Increase Following a Dip in May

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports retail sales rose 0.8 percent in June over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis — not including automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants — and were up 12.1 percent unadjusted year-over-year. The NRF’s June report confirms the organization’s revised...
LifestyleSFGate

Scarce flights, visa issues snarl students' plans to reach U.S.

Students from around the world are eager to study at U.S. colleges in the upcoming fall semester after the Covid-19 pandemic confined many of them to their home countries and left some attending virtual classes in the wee hours of the morning. Now, getting to campus is the hard part.
BusinessInternational Business Times

Consumer Confidence On Sharp Decline Following Rising Inflation Concerns

U.S. consumer confidence took an unexpected turn, falling sharply in early July as Americans doubt the economic recovery over concerns of high inflation. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 80.8 in the first half of July from a reading of 85.5 in June. The new number, the lowest since February, missed expectations, which were projected to be 86.5, Reuters reports.
WorldCoinTelegraph

Visa to approve Bitcoin spending card for Australian startup CryptoSpend

Global payment giant Visa is moving forward with its commitment to digital currency adoption by approving the issuance of a new Bitcoin (BTC) debit card in Australia. Sydney-based crypto spending app CryptoSpend announced Wednesday that Visa has approved the issuance of a physical debit card that will allow Australians to spend their Bitcoin at local merchants.
BusinessMetro International

China’s economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.9% in the April-June quarter from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy