Visa: Spending momentum continues but uneven across U.S.; strongest in West
Consumer spending remained solid in June, with a majority of consumers spending more than they one year ago. That’s according to the Visa U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI). In June 2021, the Visa SMI registered 111.7, down 11.6 points from the May reading of 123.3. The reading above 100 suggests consumer spending was expanding year-over-year, but at a slightly slower pace than was seen in May. (A reading above 100 indicates consumer spending momentum is strengthening.)chainstoreage.com
