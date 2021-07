Here at the shebeen, we have left alone the story of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise because, frankly, we were waiting for a break in the weird. Every day, there was another strange twist in what was a strange enough story to begin with. But there seems to be a bit of a lull—I believe the eye of the Crazy may be passing over the story—so the New York Times helpfully catches us up on what we know to this point. It seems that we have the modern equivalent of William Walker’s raids on Central America—from which we get the modern word “filibuster”—combined with Operation Mongoose from the 1960s and a rejected script from the old Mission: Impossible TV show.