FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: New Prospective Recall Petition Filed

On July 8, 2021, Chief Petitioner Melissa Blount filed a prospective petition with the City Elections Office to recall Ted Wheeler from the position of Mayor of Portland.

On July 9, 2021, the City Elections Office approved the prospective petition's cover and signature sheets. The Chief Petitioner will have 90 days to gather 47,778 signatures and submit the petition by the deadline of October 6, 2021.

If enough valid signatures are submitted by the deadline, City of Portland voters will be presented with a yes or no question on the ballot of a recall election asking whether to recall the mayor.

For more information on the content in the prospective recall petition and its current status, visit the City Elections Office's Current Petitions and Measures webpage.