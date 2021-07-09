‘Wearable’ patch monitors plants for disease and stress
Researchers have developed a new patch that plants can “wear” to continuously monitors for diseases or other stresses, such as crop damage or extreme heat. “We’ve created a wearable sensor that monitors plant stress and disease in a noninvasive way by measuring the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by plants,” says Qingshan Wei, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at North Carolina State University and co-corresponding author of a paper on the work.www.futurity.org
Comments / 0