‘Wearable’ patch monitors plants for disease and stress

By Matt Shipman-NC State
Futurity
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new patch that plants can “wear” to continuously monitors for diseases or other stresses, such as crop damage or extreme heat. “We’ve created a wearable sensor that monitors plant stress and disease in a noninvasive way by measuring the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by plants,” says Qingshan Wei, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at North Carolina State University and co-corresponding author of a paper on the work.

