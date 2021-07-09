Rockies have glaring needs at starting pitcher, shortstop entering 2021 MLB draft in Denver

Major League Baseball's amateur draft is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 11. As such, this presents as good of a time and as good of an opportunity as any to address the upcoming draft class. Below, you'll find the pre-draft top 50 -- that is, 50 players who we deemed worth including based on their combination of potential and expected draft slot. (The player ranked No. 5 might not go fifth overall, but they should go somewhere in the range.) These rankings are formed based primarily on conversations with scouts, analysts, and other front office types, as well as firsthand observations and historical data.