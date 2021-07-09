Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies have glaring needs at starting pitcher, shortstop entering 2021 MLB draft in Denver

By Kyle Newman
lamarledger.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Rockies head into Sunday’s 2021 MLB draft, Colorado has two glaring positional needs: starting pitcher and shortstop. That’s where the Rockies’ farm system — widely ranked near the bottom of baseball — has a dearth of top-end prospects. And that’s why a player from one of those two positions makes the most sense when the Rockies pick at No. 8 overall Sunday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.

www.lamarledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Zac Veen
Person
Tim Corbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Gm#Heritage Hall High#Era#Mlb Pipeline#Winder Barrow#Diamondbacks#Red Land High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBdenvergazette.com

Rockies draft rounds 2-10: Interim GM Bill Schmidt believes second-round pick Jaden Hill can be 'impact pitcher' in MLB

Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt knew LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill was MLB-ready Feb. 28, 2020. That day Schmidt was in attendance for LSU's game against Texas in Houston, in which Hill threw three innings, allowing no hits and recording six strikeouts. Now over a year later, Schmidt drafted Hill in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. sprints to save family amid shooting at Nationals park

Saturday’s MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals was suspended after gunshots were heard while the contest was ongoing. The incident occurred with the Padres batting at the top of the sixth inning. The sound of the gunshots echoed shortly after the final out, which sent both players and fans alike into a frenzy. The Nationals released a statement on the matter while also urging fans to exit the stadium. The initial instruction prior was to stay safely inside the arena.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021: Top 50 players, with Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker at No. 8; two shortstops in top three

Major League Baseball's amateur draft is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 11. As such, this presents as good of a time and as good of an opportunity as any to address the upcoming draft class. Below, you'll find the pre-draft top 50 -- that is, 50 players who we deemed worth including based on their combination of potential and expected draft slot. (The player ranked No. 5 might not go fifth overall, but they should go somewhere in the range.) These rankings are formed based primarily on conversations with scouts, analysts, and other front office types, as well as firsthand observations and historical data.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Judge And Cole “Drove” To Denver – COVID Outbreak Meaning?

While the Yankees and MLB search for “contacts” with hopes of limiting the team’s COVID outbreak, we now know that there may be a connection. The Yankees and Red Sox are expected to play tonight as scheduled. The Yankees will, of course, play shorthanded with Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Wandy Peralta, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Jonathan Loasiaga all sidelined due to COVID protocol.
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds draft UCLA shortstop Matt McLain with No. 17 pick in MLB Draft

DENVER – The Cincinnati Reds have more flexibility than other teams in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft with three of the first 35 picks. The Reds selected UCLA shortstop Matt McLain with the No. 17 overall pick, their first pick of the draft. McLain was a first-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 25 overall) but he did not sign.
MLBmanisteenews.com

ROBERT MYERS: Avila needs to swing for prep shortstop in draft

It has been kind of boring to be a Detroit Tigers fan these past several years, but things are starting to get a little bit more interesting, making for a bigger challenge for team general manager Al Avila. If you have talked to me about the Tigers or read my...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
Denver, CObrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Preview: High School Pitchers

Countdown to the Brewers’ first draft pick: 5 days. The 2021 MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 11, in conjunction with All-Star Weekend in Denver, CO, and run through Tuesday, July 13. This is the second in a series of posts profiling possible draftees for the Crew’s first round...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins: 10 Pitchers to Target in the 2021 MLB Draft

Selecting pitchers with your first round pick is always a staple of the MLB Draft annual for a few certain teams. Will the Miami Marlins go down that route this season?. The Miami Marlins have a recent history of selecting pitchers in the first round, most notably current big league starter Trevor Rogers, as well as just last year in Max Meyer. While there is a chance they might not go that route this year, Miami will most likely add to the position early-on, potentially even in the first round.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 3 shortstop prospects Cincinnati should investigate in MLB Draft

The Reds should consider several shortstops in the upcoming MLB Draft. The Cincinnati Reds own the 17th overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft. Looking at a few mock drafts around the league, the feeling is that the shortstop position will be a popular pick in the first round. While it may be a popular pick in the first round, that doesn’t mean the Reds need to make a selection at shortstop with their first overall pick.
MLBazdesertswarm.com

Arizona pitcher Chase Silseth selected by Angels in 11th round of MLB Draft

Chase Silseth’s Arizona career only lasted one season, but it was a memorable one in which he helped the Wildcats reach the College World Series. Silseth, a right-handed pitcher, was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 11th round (321st overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy