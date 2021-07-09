Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deafheaven talk clean singing on new LP: “It was like learning a different instrument”

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeafheaven are exploring a new sound on their anticipated fifth album, Infinite Granite; the first two singles, "Great Mass of Color" and "The Gnashing," feature almost entirely cleanly sung vocals, for the first time in their decade-long career. Vocalist George Clarke talked about the change in a new interview with Pitchfork. Asked, "How did you land on the vocal approach for this album?," George answered:

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Instrument#New Bermuda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Deafheaven Share New Song ‘The Gnashing’ From Upcoming LP ‘Infinite Granite’

Deafheaven have shared their new song “The Gnashing,” the second single from the band’s upcoming LP Infinite Granite. Like its predecessor “Great Mass of Color,” “The Gnashing” showcases a stylistic shift for the California metal act, with frontman George Clarke’s vocal approach more melodic and decipherable than the black metal howlings that feature on previous Deafheaven albums.
MusicDaily Californian

Stages of learning to play an instrument

Throughout my life, I’ve learned multiple instruments ranging from string and wind instruments such as violin and flute to percussion instruments such as piano and drums. Even though the mechanisms of each specific instrument are extremely different, the learning process was more or less the same. Here are the four stages I have experienced in all of my years of playing!
Rock MusicPunknews.org

OFF! working on new LP, new movie, and has new lineup

This weekend, OFF! posted some surprising news via the facebook comment section. The band recently closed their long running merch shop and opened a new one with a few designs. In the comment section of the facebook post announcing the new shop, the band, perhaps surprisingly, gave an update on the status of the band.
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

Playing Latin Music: A Quick Guide To Learning A New Instrument

Music is something that people can connect to on many levels. They can enjoy the technical side of musical score, or the memories it can evoke. It can take you back to a holiday in Peru or a honeymoon in Venice. When people listen to Latin music with its congas and shakers, they often find themselves tapping their fingers or feet, or getting up to dance.
Musicmetalinjection

DEAFHEAVEN Vocalist Discusses Why The Band Switched To Clean Vocals

Deafheaven has released two singles off their coming album Infinite Granite, and it's damn near impossible not to note the complete lack of harsh vocals. In an interview with Pitchfork, vocalist George Clarke discussed why the band made the drastic switch from zero clean vocals to all clean vocals. Essentially, Clarke said it was just the natural progression of the band.
Musicstereoboard.com

Deafheaven Post New Single The Gnashing

Deafheaven have shared a new song, The Gnashing. Following first single Great Mass Of Color, the track marks the latest preview of the San Francisco quintet's upcoming fifth studio LP, 'Infinite Granite', which is due to arrive on August 20 through Sargent House. Like its predecessor, the new cut continues...
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

How Deafheaven Made Their Least Metal Album Yet

You can always count on Deafheaven to avert your expectations. A metal act that delights in interrupting the blast with softer, melodic textures, they have spent their studio albums, and their career at large, whiplashing between moods, cranking it up just as you’re settling in, or settling down right when you start thrashing along. Their upcoming album Infinite Granite is their biggest left turn yet, with radiant, arena-ready production from Justin Meldal-Johnsen—known for his work on pop breakthroughs from Tegan and Sara, M83, and Paramore—and clean, melodic vocals (and honest-to-god choruses) from frontman George Clarke.
MusicGenius

Kali Uchis Talks About Choosing To Sing In Spanish & People Saying ‘Sin Miedo’ Wouldn’t Be Successful

Kali Uchis is enjoying the biggest hit of her career with “Telepatía.” The song is already certified Platinum, and it peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest chart position the 26-year-old singer has achieved in her career so far. But the road to that song, and its accompanying project, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, wasn’t so easy. On Google Chromebook’s series The Adulthood—an animated series about finding your way in the modern world—Uchis spoke about why she chose to make Spanish-language music, how people doubted her Sin Miedo project, and following her intuition.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Billy Bragg announces new album, shares “I Will Be Your Shield”

Billy Bragg will release his 10th studio album, The Million Things That Never Happened, on October 8. The album was produced by The Magic Numbers' Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi, and Billy's son, Jack Valero, co-wrote closing track "Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained." The first single off the...
MusicStereogum

Deafheaven – “The Gnashing”

Blackgaze crossover success stories Deafheaven made their big comeback last month with “Great Mass Of Color,” the lead single from their forthcoming LP Infinite Granite. That track signified a radical new direction for the band — a kinder, gentler Deafheaven, inverting the ratio of their black metal/shoegaze stew with aqueous guitars and clean vocals from George Clarke. The new song “The Gnashing,” out today, is another grand rock song that continues their nascent reinvention. Listen to it/argue about it below.
MusicThe FADER

Holly Herndon announces new voice instrument and “digital twin” Holly+

Experimental electronic musician Holly Herndon broke new ground with her 2019 project Proto, an album named after and written in collaboration with an A.I. developed by Herndon and Mat Dryhurst. Her new project, Holly+, is another exciting and empowering venture bridging the worlds of music and tech development. Billed as Herndon's "digital twin," Holly+ is a custom vocal instrument and interface in which paying users can upload polyphonic audio to a website and receive it back sung in Herndon's voice.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Calling All Captains deliver anthemic emo-pop with new song “Undone”

Earlier this year, Equal Vision-signed Edmonton emo/pop punk band Calling All Captains released the new single "Tailspin," and we're now premiering their second new single of 2021, "Undone." If you're unfamiliar, Calling All Captains make anthemic, unabashedly glossy emo-tinged pop punk that would've fit in on Drive-Thru or Fueled by Ramen in the early/mid 2000s, and they make it feel fresh. Talking about the new song, they told us:
MusicDaily Californian

Quiz: Which musical instrument should you learn?

Now that we’ve pretty much hit the middle of summer, you might find yourself bored or swamped with your summer routine. Oftentimes, all you need is a creative outlet to rejuvenate or de-stress. Why not add some culture to your life by learning an instrument? You don’t have to be a master, but teaching yourself to play a musical instrument might be just what you need to get out of your midsummer slump. Take this quiz to find out which instrument is about to turn your summer around!
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Lantlôs’ video for “IDONTKNOW” off ‘Wildhund’ companion album ‘Glitchking’

On July 30, German post-black metal / heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs will release their highly anticipated first album in seven years, Wildhund, via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). There's also a special edition of the album that comes with a companion album, Glitchking, and we're premiering "IDONTKNOW" off of Glitchking in this post. Lantlôs leader Markus Siegenhort says:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Caroline Polachek shares new single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek released her debut solo album, Pang, in 2019, and followed it with a collection of remixes of those songs from Toro y Moi, Deftones' Chino Moreno, George Clanton, umru, Oklou and others earlier this year. Now she's released her first new material of the year, new single "Bunny Is A Rider," with she co-produced with Danny L Harle. She says it's a "summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo."
MusicPopMatters

Vince Staples Is in Beautiful, Dark Limbo on New LP

Following the release of several EPs, Vince Staples received widespread acclaim for 2015’s Summertime ’06, a full-length work of assertive and dense lyricism. With 2017’s Big Fish Theory, he fused verbal maximalism and hook-filled melodies, crafting a prickly yet pop-friendly sequence. With the following year’s FM, he continued to hone rapid-fire lyricism and heightened attention to detail, exploring a wide range of sonics.
brooklynvegan.com

PremRock playing ‘Load Bearing Crow’s Feet’ release show in NYC w/ Curly Castro, Zilla Rocca, more

Last year, indie-rap duo ShrapKnel (aka Curly Castro and PremRock) released a very good self-titled album, and now PremRock just put out his own new album, Load Bearing Crow's Feet. It features Curly Castro, as well as other underground hip hop staples like ELUCID, Fielded, Zilla Rocca, AJ Suede and Henry Canyons, with production from Denmark Vessey, Small Professor, Willie Green, Messiah Musik, Prem himself, and more. It's a great album, full of razor-sharp rapping and warm, psychedelic production, and you can stream it below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy