Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘59 Pontiac puzzle was pandemic-pertinent

Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might say this week’s OCC headline and subject photo is, well, puzzling – to say the least! Allow me to explain. I don’t need to state the obvious about what turned everyone’s world upside in April of 2020! On a personal note, besides immediate family concerns, I had just lined up a cast of three TKCS-STL participating volunteers, a.k.a. The Fin Man Posse, to help me continue the presentation of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show program at local shows and cruises.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Pontiacs#Cruises#Volunteers#Occ#The Fin Man Posse#Sema#American#The St Louis Auto Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Cuba
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty For Sale: Video

By 1973, the muscle car revolution of the 1960s was all but dead, having reached its zenith with the 1970 model year. After that, emissions, pressure from insurance companies, falling compression ratios, and governmental regulation pablum killed off the monster power of LS6 Chevelles, Hemi ‘Cudas, and Boss 9 Mustangs. But there was one last stand, one final 455-cubic inch finger to the Man, and it came in the guise of the Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty.
Pontiac, MIcandgnews.com

Pontiac Catalina convertible is fun to drive

My special car is a 1966 Pontiac Catalina convertible that has been in my family since it was purchased new in June of 1966. The car was originally purchased by my mother, who drove it every day for about 10 years. I purchased the car from her in 1975, at which time it had only 28,000 miles on it. I have owned this car since '75 and, at last reading, the odometer had not yet hit 52,000 miles. The car has not been winter driven in the 45 years I have owned it, and is stored each winter, though started and run regularly to keep it operational.
Gas PriceWREG

16 cars that actually cost more used than new

(iSeeCars) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 470,000 new and lightly used cars from the 2019 and 2020 model years listed for sale in June 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
Buying CarsNew Haven Register

The 5 car brands that depreciate the least over time

Connoisseurs say that since the car leaves the agency, it loses value and it decreases rapidly with the passage of time. The truth is that the depreciation of cars is a real phenomenon in which various factors influence. According to data from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), vehicles...
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Last Split-Window Corvette Ever Produced Is A $500,000 Gem

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most beloved American sports cars of all time and continues to enjoy a massively loyal following across the nation. Not only are Corvettes known for their impressive performance, but classic models have become highly collectible, and rare models regularly sell for big money. First-generation Corvettes from the sixties are particularly sought after, and split-window cars are in particularly high demand. This example from 1963 is estimated to be the very last split-window coupe and bears the production body number #10594 (only 10,594 coupes were ever built). Listed on eBay, the seller is asking for a cool $500,000 for this piece of American history.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Cars From The Richard Rawlings Car Collection

Coming from Gas Monkey Garage and Fast N' Loud, our expectations are very high for what Richard Rawlings choose to put in his garage. He got his first car the age of 14, and has seen nearly every make/model you can think of. Most cars don't stick around the garage for very long, and are sold after restoring, but here is a look at a few in his own private collection.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1986 Camaro IROC-Z Restomod

While perusing eBay for cars, we ran across this beautiful 1986 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z restomod and were floored. First of all, it looks amazing and boasts a serious power upgrade. But what really made our eyes bug out was the $99,995.00 But It Now price. It made us think what kind of a person would drop 6 figures on an IROC-Z, no matter how nice it is.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Abandoned 1969 Camaro Gets A First Wash

You would expect a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro which has sat outside for years in Colorado would look horrible. After all, the weather in the Centennial State isn’t exactly known for being mild. But the amazing thing is the green paint on the muscle car looks fantastic. We’re not entirely sure it’s the stuff from the factory, because it looks a little too good for that.
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Garage-Built 1968 Corvette Restomod Rocks

If you were to see this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette restomodat a show, you would probably think it was built by professionals in a shop. That’s ok since the owner, Jeff, would likely take that as a nice complement. The reality is that he’s been slaving away on the sports car in his own garage, pouring in countless hours to get everything running great and looking fantastic. The results speak for themselves.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Restomod Vette’s Journey To Find A New Home

America's favorite sports car has a suprise under the hood!. The Chevrolet Corvette is the pinnacle of American design within the automotive community. Throughout the long life span of the Corvette, the car has made a reputation for itself as America’s favorite sports car. Originally based on the quick/handling-focused designs of British auto manufacturers, the Corvette swiftly gained a name of its own for beating all of the competition into the ground with sleek styling and hardline power. One of the Corvette’s most memorable generations was its first. This makes perfect sense as this was the original baseline on which the rest of the Vette's victorious lifetime. This creates a situation in which every Corvette enthusiast can appreciate and recognize the legacy that these cars left behind.
TrafficClickOnDetroit.com

Ford issues 3 recalls for more than 800K vehicles: What to know

Ford issued three safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in North America, for separate issues. Here’s what’s covered. Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
CarsWFMJ.com

Ford recalling 711,000 SUVs, Trucks in U.S.

Ford Motor Company on Friday announced a recall of some Explorers and F-350 Super Duty trucks over safety issues. Nearly 676,152 Ford Explorers from model years 2013-2017 sold in North America are included in the recall and may experience a seized ball joint that could fracture part of the rear suspension.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Chevrolet Silverado Destroys Ford F-Series in Spring Truck Sales

Ford produces some of the best pickup trucks on the market. Ford pickup trucks have been at the top of their vehicle class for years. The American automaker knows how to build a tough, quality truck. The Chevrolet Silverado is also a favorite amongst truck enthusiasts. Surprisingly, the Chevrolet Silverado outsold Ford F-series trucks by a large margin this spring.
PetsPosted by
Motorious

Classic Car Hits Bear, Bear Wins

A man driving his classic car on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania had an unfortunate encounter with a bear. The incident, which took place on July 7, involved 80-year-old Wilhelm Joerman, who lives in Stamford. While enjoying his 1957 Ford Del Rio, Joerman hit a bear which was crossing the road at about mile marker 78.5 in the westbound lanes. As one would imagine in a contest between a classic Ford and a bear, the bear came out on top.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Back at It Again

Chevrolet vs. Ford vs. Ram: Who makes the best 2021 full-size pickup truck? This battle has raged since automakers first added open beds to automobile frames, and with the standard for pickup trucks changing constantly, it may never be settled. Nevertheless, we gathered the 2021 versions of Chevrolet's stalwart Silverado 1500, Ford's freshly redesigned F-150, and the always-surprising Ram 1500, the most muscular version of which won the 2021 MotorTrend Truck of the Year award. We tested these trucks in 4x4, crew-cab, short-box, big-engine form, to find out who makes the best half-ton-class pickup—for the time being, at least.
Oregon StatePosted by
Motorious

Little Wrecked Corvette Gets Clipped By Rollaway SUV

The responsible driver was going much too fast. If you just look at the pictures of this accident, it's hard to make sense out of it so it proves that you should always hear the whole story before making a judgment. By the pictures alone, it looks like the 1958 Chevy Corvette might have done the bruising, but it was the most innocent of bystanders in this innocent. The Corvette, all dolled up and ready for a car show, was struck by a runaway, rolling Ford Escape.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Stunning Triple Black 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible For Sale

The Pontiac GTO was introduced in 1964 as an option package for the Pontiac Tempest LeMans. Imagined by a rebellious cadre of Pontiac personnel led by John Z. DeLorean, the GTO is considered by many to be the first muscle car. The GTO was equipped with a 389 cubic-inch V8 that flew in the face of General Motors’ convention of limiting engine displacement in mid-size cars to 330 cubes. The 389 was rated at 325 horsepower when topped by a single four-barrel Carter carb. The optional Tri Power set-up (three two-barrel carbs) bumped output to 348 ponies. The GTO could be equipped with either a four-speed manual or two-speed automatic transmission. A limited-slip differential, heavy-duty cooling, dash-mounted tachometer, and performance handling package were all available options.
Walnut, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The puzzle for children that sells for $ 28,000 online

In recent months we’ve seen some old video games fetch exorbitant prices at auctions, but this news is even more surprising: a polyfoam puzzle sells for $ 28,000. This is the Under the Sea themed floor puzzle made by Premium Joy, based in Walnut, California. The company makes polyfoam toys such as mats, puzzles and building blocks for nursery and primary school children, and sells them on its website and on Amazon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy