‘59 Pontiac puzzle was pandemic-pertinent

America's favorite sports car has a suprise under the hood!. The Chevrolet Corvette is the pinnacle of American design within the automotive community. Throughout the long life span of the Corvette, the car has made a reputation for itself as America’s favorite sports car. Originally based on the quick/handling-focused designs of British auto manufacturers, the Corvette swiftly gained a name of its own for beating all of the competition into the ground with sleek styling and hardline power. One of the Corvette’s most memorable generations was its first. This makes perfect sense as this was the original baseline on which the rest of the Vette's victorious lifetime. This creates a situation in which every Corvette enthusiast can appreciate and recognize the legacy that these cars left behind.