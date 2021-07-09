India’s Tata Power To Focus On Renewable Energy, Add 15 Gigawatts Of Capacity
India’s largest vertically integrated power company in the private sector has thrown its weight behind renewable energy. The Chairman of Tata Power has announced that his company will add 15 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity over the next few years. The company currently has 1.8 gigawatts of solar and wind energy capacity operational and another 373 megawatts under development. Its subsidiaries offer EPC services and manufacture solar cells and modules.cleantechnica.com
