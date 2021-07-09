India’s Tata Power To Focus On Renewable Energy, Add 15 Gigawatts Of Capacity

According to new statistics released by Spanish photovoltaic association UNEF, 2020 was the second-best year ever in terms of newly deployed PV capacity in Spain. The association reports that 3.4 GW was installed last year, of which 2.8 GW came from ground-mounted PV plants and 596 MW from rooftop solar arrays. In 2019, the best year in the photovoltaic history of Spain so far, 4,201 MW were installed on the ground and 459 MW for self-consumption. While most of the ground-mounted projects in 2019 were subsidized through the country's auction scheme, last year's projects were mostly unsubsidized plants under power purchase agreements.