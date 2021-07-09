Cancel
North Myrtle Beach, SC

5-year-old finds megalodon shark tooth in North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A 5-year-old boy vacationing in North Myrtle Beach found a megalodon tooth on the beach. Xander Buck found the tooth at Ocean Creek Resort. Megalodon teeth are prized items for amateur collectors competing to get the largest and most pristine they can find. But they aren't of huge scientific interest because thousands wash ashore in the Southeast, said Hans Sues, the senior scientist for the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.

