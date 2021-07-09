5-year-old finds megalodon shark tooth in North Myrtle Beach

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — A former electrical engineer is slowly transforming 30 acres of former vineyards into a sustainable fruit and vegetable farm in Lewisville. Kent Layher and his late wife, Eng Gan, bought property on Williams Road in 2014 from the original owners of Westbend Vineyards. The property, now called Y River Farm, is an outparcel just down the road from the main Westbend property. It slopes down to the Yadkin River and is adjacent to a proposed 246-acre historic preservation site that would be used as a park with walking trails, canoeing and camping.