Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Increased humidity slows growth of Arizona wildfire

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Increased humidity has slowed growth of a major wildfire threatening a small rural community in north-central Arizona, officials said Friday.

Crews fighting the 24.5-square-mile (63.5-square-kilometer) lightning-caused fire in southern Yavapai County were installing pumps and sprinklers and re-clearing control lines from previous fires in case the the fire nears Crown King, according to a statement posted by the incident management team assigned to the fire.

Residents of Crown King remained on notice for possible evacuation.

The fire was contained around 29% of its perimeter, the statement said.

Recent seasonal rains in Arizona allowed five national forests and state land managers this week to lift public-access closures previously implemented due to the now-reduced threat of severe wildfires.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust. TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Free lottery tickets for those who get vaccinated had few takers. Free hunting and fishing licenses didn’t change many minds either. And this being red-state Arkansas, mandatory vaccinations are off the table. So Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has hit the road, meeting face-to-face with residents to try to overcome vaccine hesitancy — in many cases, hostility — in Arkansas, which has the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. but is near the very bottom in dispensing shots. He is meeting with residents like Harvey Woods, who was among five dozen people who gathered at a convention center ballroom in Texarkana on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy