Increased humidity slows growth of Arizona wildfire

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Increased humidity has slowed growth of a major wildfire threatening a small rural community in north-central Arizona, officials said Friday.

Crews fighting the 24.5-square-mile (63.5-square-kilometer) lightning-caused fire in southern Yavapai County were installing pumps and sprinklers and re-clearing control lines from previous fires in case the the fire nears Crown King, according to a statement posted by the incident management team assigned to the fire.

Residents of Crown King remained on notice for possible evacuation.

The fire was contained around 29% of its perimeter, the statement said.

Recent seasonal rains in Arizona allowed five national forests and state land managers this week to lift public-access closures previously implemented due to the now-reduced threat of severe wildfires.