Tyson Chicken Recall Expands to Include 500,000 More Pounds of Products

By Carolyn L. Tod d
SELF
 8 days ago
Tyson Foods has expanded a recent chicken recall to include nearly 500,000 pounds of additional product that could be contaminated with listeria bacteria. The Tyson chicken recall was first announced by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on July 3 following an investigation linking frozen Tyson chicken products to three cases of listeriosis. At first, the recall included a whopping 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken products from Tyson. And on July 8, the FSIS announced that an additional 462,464 pounds of frozen chicken products were being included in the recall, for a total amount of 8,955,296 pounds.

SELF

SELF

ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
#Tyson Foods#Chickens#Listeria Bacteria#Cdc#Fsis#General Store#Jet S Pizza#Marco S Pizza#Department Of Defense#Cdc#Tyson Frozen Chicken
