'The Witcher' Season 2 Reveals Release Date and New Images
Netflix has released new images from Season 2 of The Witcher, as well as confirmed an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The news was announced as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. Per a new poster, the second season of the hit Netflix series will premiere on December 17.collider.com
