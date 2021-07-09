'The Witcher' Season 2 Reveals Release Date and New Images

Season 2 is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year! Unfortunately, that does nothing to answer the key question: When is it actually coming back?. Here’s what Netflix has already announced — the show is coming out in Q4, which hopefully means by the end of the year. We know that production on the show’s been done for a while, but there is a lot of work in post-production that needs to be done. The Henry Cavill series is one with a tremendous amount of style and atmosphere; it is not one you can just put together within the blink of an eye.