Omaha, NE

Police: Teen sought in Omaha homicide turns himself in

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 16-year-old Omaha boy wanted in the shooting death last week of another teen at a city park has turned himself in, police in Omaha said.

The 16-year-old turned himself in on Thursday and was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on felony warrants charging him with first-degree murder and use of a weapon, police said in a news release. The AP generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen is suspected of shooting Travell Mountain, 18, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in Levi Carter Park. Mountain later died at a hospital.

