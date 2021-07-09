2022 Chevy Bolt EV, EUV Recalled Over Driver Airbag Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain units of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV over an issue related to the driver airbag. The problem: General Motors has decided that a defect which relates to motor vehicle safety exists in certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV vehicles. One of the two fasteners that secure the driver frontal airbag to the steering wheel may be missing or improperly torqued.gmauthority.com
