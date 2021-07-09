Online library helps advance nanomaterial development
(Nanowerk News) Nanomaterials have made their way into our lives and are helping to improve – even revolutionise – many industries. In the cosmetics industry, mineral nanoparticles help create sunscreens that provide improved protection from the sun’s harmful rays. In sports, carbon nanotubes make for lighter and better baseball bats. Benefits for healthcare include more effective drug delivery to affected areas of the body. These examples are just the tip of the iceberg. Nanomaterials are also finding uses in the electronics, energy, construction, automotive and defence sectors, to name a few.www.nanowerk.com
