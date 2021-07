VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ('CIBT' or the 'Company') reports that further to its news release dated March 2, 2021 regarding its plans to raise $60 million for the GEC® flagship project, the Education Mega Center (the 'Project'), a subsidiary of the Company has signed a non-binding term sheet with an independently owned mortgage lender and investment fund manager committing up to $50 million by way of loans and an equity or equity-like investment in the Project. The parties are working diligently to finalize a formal loan and investment agreement in the coming months. The remaining financing of the Project is expected to be progressive in that the offering price of each limited partnership unit offering will increase in phases consistent with the construction progress. The Company will continue to finalize the remaining procedures required by the City of Surrey to issue the Development and Building Permits in the coming months. Demolition of the building previously occupying the Project site is completed.