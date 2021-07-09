Cancel
Chick Vennera, 'Thank God It's Friday' and 'The Golden Girls' actor, dead at 74

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
kq2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChick Vennera, who starred in "The Golden Girls" and the 1978 comedy "Thank God It's Friday," has died at his home in Burbank, CA., a representative for the actor told CNN. He was 74. Vennera, born Francis Vennera in New York, played the recurring role of Enrique on "The Golden...

