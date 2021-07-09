Welcome Back St. Louis Books Two Huge Country Music Stars

Garth Brooks is making up for lost time, adding more and more shows to his Stadium Tour in 2021. On Wednesday morning (July 14), he announced a new concert in Baltimore, Md. Brooks will play Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium for the first time on Oct. 2, at 7PM. A press release reports that the show will be Brooks' first in Baltimore in six years, and his only Stadium Tour stop in the Mid-Atlantic area of the United States.