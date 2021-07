Seoul, South Korea boasts one of the world's premier coffee scenes, and one of the city's major coffee leaders is Sang Ho Park, an international coffee professional first introduced to Sprudge winners during his tenure at London's Square Mile Coffee. The 2017 UK Brewers Cup and 2015 Coffee in Good Spirits champion is now at the helm of Seoul's Center Coffee, who just launched and innovative and exciting new coffee bar collaboration with globally renowned Swiss watch makers IWC. We absolutely love taking an inside look at this project; don't mind us if we daydream about future travel to Seoul along the way.