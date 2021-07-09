What we know about Shawn Meehan, the man accused of killing Terre Haute Detective Greg Ferency
TERRE HAUTE — WRTV is learning more about the man accused of killing a Terre Haute Police Detective Wednesday. Shane Meehan, 44, faces a charge of 'Premeditated Murder of a Federal Agent.' Court documents say Meehan threw a Molotov Cocktail at the building. When Terre Haute Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the building, Meehan confronted him and shot him.www.wrtv.com
Comments / 0