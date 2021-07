We've got another event right before a major. We've talked about these all season and this one is no different. Most of the top ranked players in the world are playing in the Scottish Open this weekend which is known for being a great prep tournament for The Open Championship which will be played at Royal St. George’s. Because of that, we’ve got Daniel Berger and Sungjae Im as your top two priced players on DraftKings this week. I mean they are both terrific players but usually they’re under 10K on an average week on the PGA Tour. It will be an interesting week to say the least. Time to take a quick look at the course.