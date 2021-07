This week, all eyes are on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. It's an entry of the series fans may not have put at the top of their “Dream Port” list, but is likely the only one we’re getting to hold us over until Breath of the Wild 2. Ten years after its original Wii release, players are getting a new chance to take to the skies of Hyrule in this prequel. The game initially did well with critics and in sales, but in the years since, has settled into a bit of a lukewarm reception from fans of the series. A decade later, those criticisms indeed hold up. But as we approach the release of this latest Nintendo Switch port, I’ve begun to think not only about the major faults in the game, but how, thanks to years of space from its original release, those faults will be more easily glossed over by players more eager than ever to sit back and admire what beauty there is in the game.