Joe Szynkowski: Using Fire to Fuel Your Career Search

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/Mediawire): In the wake of the Corona pandemic across the globe, the education sector is going through dramatic shifts. It's no secret that the world is becoming a much smaller place and technology is playing a far greater role in the academic space, more than ever before. Hence, in keeping up with its objective of enhancing the quality of education in Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has introduced a breakthrough foundation program to provide prospective Engineering candidates a solid foundation in key scientific and technology ideas while also connecting them to future technology and real-world applications.