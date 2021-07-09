Joe Szynkowski: Using Fire to Fuel Your Career Search
Question: “Will we be able to continue to work from home?”. Answer: “You can take your smart (expletive) comment with you on your way out the door.”. This was a real conversation that a current client faced during one of her company’s virtual meetings. The question was innocent enough. The leadership team hadn’t announced a clear plan of action for in-office and remote work for its employees, and workers were starting to wonder.thesouthern.com
Comments / 0