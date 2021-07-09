Cancel
Ottawa County, MI

Avoid areas of Hess Lake: Health Department detects algae bloom

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 8 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An algae bloom has been detected on Hess Lake, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Friday. According to the department, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) took samples from the lake on June 28 and sent them to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for testing. The results came back positive for microcystin, an algal toxin released by some types of algae in lakes or rivers.

www.wzzm13.com

