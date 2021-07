On Sunday, July 4, every parking spot at the Lake Placid Horse Show was taken. There was an energy throughout the venue as if a large champagne bottle had popped its cork. Last year in Lake Placid and throughout much of the United States, similar competitions had closed to due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. So this year people were thrilled to get out and connect with long-missed friends, associates and competitors. As a means of encouraging the horse show community to return, organizers announced they would be following CDC guidelines and bringing in two of the finest course designers in the world, Alan Wade and Ken Krome.