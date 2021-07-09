Cancel
The Boyz share 'Blood version' teaser for 'Drink It' music video

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTmJ4_0asGtb8l00

July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Drink It" on Friday.

The "Blood version" teaser gives a look at vampire-themed video. The Boyz are seen dancing against a bright red background.

The Boyz shared a "Society version" teaser for the video Wednesday. The preview also features a vampire theme, with one of the members seen in a coffin.

The Boyz will release "Drink It" and the full music video Sunday. The song is the group's release for the mobile app and streaming platform Universe.

The Boyz are known for the singles "Boy," "Keeper," "No Air" and "The Stealer." The group released the Korean EP Chase in September 2020 and the Japanese album Breaking Dawn in March.

The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.

