Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Tucuma Butter: What It Is, and How It Can Benefit Your Hair

By Amanda Mitchell
Byrdie
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding new ingredients to treat myself like a guinea pig is my favorite activity when it comes to my hair. Is it expensive? Yes, but in the words of Erika Jayne, it's expensive to be me. Of course, as a girl with textured hair, I love my butters—shea, mango, tamanu... regular butter, but that's mainly for bread—and when I discovered tucuma butter, I knew I was onto something. Tucuma butter is an ingredient derived from Colombian and Brazilian tucuma palm tree seeds. The seeds are pressed into a nutrient-packed rich butter, and the final product is similar to the more well-known murumuru butter. It contains antioxidant polyphenols and a high level of moisturizing fatty acids, and my hair loves it. If you're looking to add something new into your hair care routine, I asked a dermatologist, cosmetic chemist, and trichologist to explain why tucuma butter is a must-have for your hair.

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Colombian#Brazilian#Argan Oil Jojoba Oil#Tucuma#Acaderma#Obia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

What To Drink For Glowing Summer Skin

The makeup bag may have accumulated some dust during the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we’re emerging from quarantine any less concerned about our skin. Interest in skincare continues to exceed the demand for cosmetics—a trend that was on the rise long before 2020. As consumers become more aware of how lifestyle choices and environmental factors affect their skin, the approach has increasingly shifted from covering up blemishes to preventing them.
Skin CareTelegraph

Why collagen is the A-list secret to perfect skin (and how to get more of it)

We all know that quite a few of Hollywood’s real beauty secrets involve needles and surgeons. But recently, the likes of Davina McCall, Halle Berry and Drew Barrymore have been extolling collagen’s virtues – and their skin looks bouncy and vital, with little, if any, obvious work. Jennifer Aniston loves collagen so much she’s become an ambassador for Vital Proteins, an American company set up by a rocket scientist (yes, really) that produces a wide range of collagen supplements and has impressive clinical results.
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
Hair CareT3.com

Do hair growth shampoos really work?

There are several causes as to why hair loss can occur in men. While a lot of it is to do with genetics, other reasons can include hormonal changes, medications, excessive hairstyling or even just stress. A full list of reasons can be found on the NHS website. The most common, though, is a hereditary condition called male-pattern baldness which, unfortunately, has no cure.
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Acids Found in Your Kitchen That Are the Secret to Youthful-Looking Skin

Though the word sounds scary, acids for your skin actually works wonders — and you can find them in your kitchen already!. From reducing the appearance of fine lines to lightening age spots and bringing that radiance, acids for skin are a heavy-hitter in the beauty world these days. But you don’t have to break the bank with fancy products to get results, these potent, naturally-derived acid DIY treatments work so fast, you’ll be glowing within a week!
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

10 Under-$10 Products That Work For Type 4 Hair

Who knew that having natural hair would be so expensive! When I first went natural I thought that I would be saving money, but I actually found out that it was more expensive because of all the products, the time, and the effort. If you have Type 4 hair you may also feel that there are not enough products for your hair type that work and that are priced reasonably. So here are 10 products under $10 for Type 4 hair to help you out.
Skin CareMedical News Today

Skin: How it works

Covering an average of 20 square feet, the skin is the body’s largest and heaviest organ. Its most obvious job is to protect the inside of the body from the environment, but there is much more to the skin than that. Alongside its role as a protective barrier, the skin...
Skin CareL'Observateur

What are the 9 benefits of hair skin and nails vitamins

The benefits of hair skin and nails vitamins are essential nutrients in the body. They are important for bone, wound healing, and protect the immune system. JAMAICA, NY, US/EINPresswire.com/ — So what are the benefits of hair skin and nail vitamins?. Post Covid recovery from hair, skin and nails problems...
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

This Common Beauty Product May Be Causing Your Hair to Fall Out

Thinning hair is a problem many of us experience as we get older. It can happen for many reasons from genetics to hormonal changes. While we don’t have control over these aspects of our health, we can alter our haircare routine, which typically needs to change as we age. In particular, experts say that using the wrong products, especially hair gel, could be causing serious damage to our mane.
Skin Caremashed.com

The Real Reason What You Eat Affects Your Skin

It's almost as though nature is out to get us sometimes. (With all the pollution and waste, it's not really surprising though, is it?) But was there really any need to naturally make junk food so enticing and vegetables so boring in comparison? Think how strong and pumped with vitality we'd be if it was the other way around! And how much better our skin would look if pizza and burgers made us dewy and glowing.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

How a Botox Brow Lift Can Change Your Face

These days, declaring that you're going to get Botox is kind of like saying you're just running to the grocery store. The injectable treatment has made a name for itself the past two decades as a solution for reducing the appearance of existing wrinkles and preventing new ones from forming as well as various medical uses such as excessing sweating. It's so widespread, in fact, that botulinum toxin injections (which includes the brand name Botox as well as injectables such as Dysport and Xeomin) were the most commonly administered cosmetic treatment of 2019 and 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Eliminate Greasy Hair for 48 Hours With This 2-in-1 Shampoo Powder Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Forget everything you thought you knew about dry shampoo — our latest discovery could be a total game-changer. Don’t get Us wrong: We love our existing collection of dry shampoos and how well they work to keep us fresh between washes. In fact, we often delay our shampoo sessions by multiple days thanks to this grease-fighting product!
Hair CareMedicineNet.com

How Often Should You Shampoo Your Hair?

Chances are you’ve heard conflicting advice about shampooing your hair. Should you wash daily to keep your scalp clean? Or ditch the shampoo altogether and use just water?. The truth is that when it comes to how often you should shampoo your hair, it depends on a few factors:. Is...
Hair CareByrdie

Wheat Protein for Hair: Benefits and How to Use It

Hair damage has many sources: heat, bleaching, friction, chemical treatments - the list goes on. No matter what the cause, damaged hair often needs hydration and strengthening to be restored to (at least some of) its former glory. One ingredient that has both? Wheat protein. While wheat (and particularly gluten)...
Hair Carestlouisnews.net

Reasons for hair loss and Vitamins for Hair Growth

As a woman, there is nothing worse than waking up and finding your hair soaked in sweat. It's the worst feeling when you realize that it has been falling out of your head all night long. Hair fall can be quite discouraging at times and for some women, it can be difficult to get their hair back to health. This article will help you find ways to reduce hair fall through vitamins for growth!
Hair CareMedicineNet.com

How Many Times a Week Should You Wash Your Hair?

When it comes to how often to wash your hair, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. It depends on the type of hair you have, your lifestyle, and other factors. Just as you may use different products for different hair types, your shampooing habits should be guided by your hair type. General guidelines for hair washing frequency are as follows:
Skin CareBrit + Co

16 After Sun Products That Will Save Your Skin

Spending a little too much time in the sun? On a beautiful summer day, it's easy to lose track of time when you're out and about or relaxing on the beach. While sunscreen should be a non-negotiable to protect yourself from harmful rays, there are a few other products you can add to your routine to help recover from a painful burn (it happens!) and prevent further long-term sun damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy