Tucuma Butter: What It Is, and How It Can Benefit Your Hair

Finding new ingredients to treat myself like a guinea pig is my favorite activity when it comes to my hair. Is it expensive? Yes, but in the words of Erika Jayne, it's expensive to be me. Of course, as a girl with textured hair, I love my butters—shea, mango, tamanu... regular butter, but that's mainly for bread—and when I discovered tucuma butter, I knew I was onto something. Tucuma butter is an ingredient derived from Colombian and Brazilian tucuma palm tree seeds. The seeds are pressed into a nutrient-packed rich butter, and the final product is similar to the more well-known murumuru butter. It contains antioxidant polyphenols and a high level of moisturizing fatty acids, and my hair loves it. If you're looking to add something new into your hair care routine, I asked a dermatologist, cosmetic chemist, and trichologist to explain why tucuma butter is a must-have for your hair.