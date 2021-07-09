Life’s Buttery, Milky, Creamy Questions: Buttermilk vs. Heavy Cream
The buttermilk vs. heavy cream debate has been raging ever since the first cave-person decided to use cow’s milk for cooking stuff (probably). Both buttermilk and heavy cream are staples of baking. Biscuits, cakes, scones, waffles… if it’s baked and conjures up memories of your mee-maw’s kitchen table on a hot summer’s day, there’s a way to do it with buttermilk or heavy cream. You can also use them for sauces, marinades, and a whole bunch of other goodies.greatist.com
