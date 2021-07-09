Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings' Michael Pierce: Returns after opt out

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Pierce participated in June minicamp, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million contract last March, but he later opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about his asthma. He and Dalvin Tomlinson should form one of the better interior run-stuffing duos in the league, with Sheldon Richardson likely coming off the bench to provide a pass rush. The 28-year-old Pierce had 151 tackles but only 3.5 sacks in four seasons with the Ravens, mostly serving as a nose tackle on early downs.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings D-Linemen Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce Look Ready for the 2021 Season

When the Vikings take the field on September 12th for their season opener in Cincinnati, it'll be the first NFL game action in roughly 20 months for defensive end Danielle Hunter and nose tackle Michael Pierce. Both defensive linemen missed all of the 2020 season; Pierce opted out because his asthma put him in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and Hunter had a herniated disc in his neck that required surgery.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

How a Tennessee quarterback became the future of the Steelers offensive line

In case you didn’t know, I love tracing back how the Steelers were able to land a certain player based on the previous moves which put them, or the draft pick used to select them, into their hands. Whether it be connecting Santonio Holmes to Diontae Johnson, or Keyaron Fox to James Conner, it’s a fun little exercise in diving into the rabbit hole to see exactly how someone landed with our beloved Steelers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Report: Nick Foles Blocked Trade To Eagles.

The quarterback battle in Chicago has been a hot topic, especially since head coach Matt Nagy continues to hammer that there isn't one. Nagy repeats that Andy Dalton will start Week 1 no matter what and there's about a zero percent chance that Justin Fields starts Week 1. While the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLUSA Today

Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC East

A lot has changed for the NFC East in 2021 as it pertains to the quarterbacks in the division. In 2020, there was Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Carson Wentz for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dwayne Haskins for the Washington Football Team.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Exec: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Opt out of Clippers Contract After ACL Surgery

Even after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Kawhi Leonard could still test the waters of free agency this offseason. Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported one executive expects Leonard to opt out of his contract "no matter what," noting Kevin Durant still received a max contract after rupturing his Achilles.
NFLCBS Sports

Harold Carmichael isn't sure he would have been drafted under current NFL rules that favor wide receivers

Jerry Rice believes he would have been able to double his insane statistics under the current NFL rules. Harold Carmichael isn't sure if he would have ever played an NFL game. A member of the centennial class of 2020 set to be enshrined next month, Carmichael waited decades to finally earn the call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Philadelphia Eagles legend may not have gotten the opportunity if the current iteration of NFL rules existed in 1971 (his rookie season).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Relationship AdviceBleacher Report

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins are Hurtling Toward a Messy Divorce

When Kirk Cousins signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $84 million deal in 2018 that at the time made him the highest-paid player in the league, the deal was hailed as a game-changer for the Vikings. Per USA Today, Cousins said at the time that he planned to make Minnesota his home for a long time. He also made it clear that he was in the Twin Cities for one reason and one reason only.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Top model gives predictions, picks to win, teams to avoid

The Buffalo Bills reached the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 27 years last season, as they also came away with their first playoff wins since 1995. Buffalo has righted its ship over the past two seasons with 23 regular season victories and won its first AFC East title in 25 years. Buffalo has quickly emerged as one of the top teams in the AFC and looking like one of the top 2022 Super Bowl picks from the conference. The Bills had the second-best offense and the third-best passing game in the NFL last season, and there is no reason to expect a downturn, so Buffalo could be one of the prime 2022 Super Bowl contenders.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Continues To Mention 1 Team For Deshaun Watson

Grumblings of a potential Deshaun Watson to the Eagles trade have been circulating the NFL for months now. And at the forefront of those conversations is ESPN league insider Adam Schefter. During an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Schefter once again brought up the possibility of the Texans...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Justin Houston receives interest from numerous teams in free agency

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was one of the team’s most feared pass rushers for several years before being allowed to leave in free agency just a couple years ago. Now in the twilight of his career, a reunion with the Chiefs could make sense to rebuild some bridges and meet a team need.
NFLphinphanatic.com

Could a Miami Dolphins trade be brewing that isn’t for Xavien Howard?

The Miami Dolphins have been a hot topic in recent days about a trade involving Xavien Howard but could a trade be coming soon that isn’t about him?. The Miami Dolphins earlier today released two players and re-signed Isaiah Ford which brings their total number of receivers to 13. That’s a huge number even for a training camp roster. Why bring Ford back? Let’s speculate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy