Flash Flood Warning issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crittenden The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1252 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Along the Shelby DeSoto county line into Marshall county. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southaven, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Hernando, T O Fuller State Park, Memphis, Byhalia, Walls, Edmondson, Anthonyville, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Lynchburg, Red Banks, Plum Point, Jago, Capleville, Alden and Cedarview. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED