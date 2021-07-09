See Where North Dakota Ranks For 2021’s Worst Drivers?

Getting a driver's license is every 16-year-olds dream. They have the open road and freedom to drive where they please, but this time can also be very stressful for parents. Driving has its perks, but it can also be extremely dangerous, especially with a new driver behind the wheel. However, some states are better than others for teen drivers, and WalletHub, a personal finance site, reviewed data to find out this year's best and worst states for young drivers.