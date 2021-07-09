Casey Lee Chester Obituary

Funeral services for Casey Lee Chester, age 34, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Smedley officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Ryan Chester, Kody Chester, Kehl Chester, Blake Chester, Eric Roland, Brian Floyd, AJ Powless, Chance Massey, Josey Hicks, James Carter, Lee Boles, and Trent Miller serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Marshall, Devon Martinez, Todd Williams, Brandon Fowler, Steven Lamb, Cody Tully, David Rawson, Jason Gibbs, Kevin Thomas, Chris Ray, and Jacob Corona. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Casey went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born on October 6, 1986, in Sulphur Springs, the son of Jimmy Lee Chester and Wende Gibbs. Casey was a hard-working man, anyone who knew him or worked with him knew what a hard worker he was. He worked as a boiler maker/ welder alongside his dad and brother. Casey was the most loving father. He lived to provide for the loves of his life, Wendy and his pooty girl, Lynnix. He loved his family, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. He would do anything for anyone whether that meant giving the shirt off his back or the last dollar in his wallet. When he wasn’t working, Casey was fishing. He fished every chance he got. He was a mischievous guy always laughing and playing pranks on his loved ones. He loved the lord and strived to be the best man he could be. Casey’s passing leaves a huge void in our hearts. We will all miss his fighting spirt and courageous laugh. We love you, Casey Lee. You will never be forgotten. Casey is survived by the love of his life, Wendy Williams, their daughter, Lynnix Lee Chester, father, Jimmy Lee Chester, mother, Wende Gibbs, brother, Dylan Chester, sisters, Laci Lamb and husband Steven, Maci Fowler and husband Brandon, Kayla Tully and husband Cody, nieces, Jersie Flower, Jabrie Fowler, Paityn Tully, nephews, Paxton Tully, Pearson Tully, and grandparents, Larry and Sarah Gibbs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Uila Chester, aunt, Jacqueline Chester, and great-grandparents, Houston and Alva Wattenbarger, and Amos and Gladys Gibbs. Memorials may be made to the Lynnix Lee Chester Scholarship Fund at City National Bank.