CDC: “Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don’t Need Masks Inside”

By Cooper Fox
Kool AM
Kool AM
 9 days ago
Earlier today (July 9th), the National Centers for Disease Control announced update guidelines for schools. According to WMTW, the CDC announced that vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside buildings. The announcement comes as we are seeing a drop in cases nationwide and as children as...

